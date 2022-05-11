China - Severe weather (China Meteorological Administration Meteo forecast, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2022)

Over the past few days, two landslide events hit the Provinces of Sichuan and Guizhou (south-western China), resulting in casualties.

According to media reports, five people died in Rongxian County (Sichuan Province) due to a rockslide that occurred on 10 May. On 8 May, one person died and two others are missing following another rockslide in Bijie City (Guizhou Province).