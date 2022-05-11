China

China - Severe weather (China Meteorological Administration Meteo forecast, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2022)

  • Over the past few days, two landslide events hit the Provinces of Sichuan and Guizhou (south-western China), resulting in casualties.

  • According to media reports, five people died in Rongxian County (Sichuan Province) due to a rockslide that occurred on 10 May. On 8 May, one person died and two others are missing following another rockslide in Bijie City (Guizhou Province).

  • On 11-12 May, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected Provinces and heavy rain is expected across southern China.

