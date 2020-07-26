China sends more supplies to flood-hit regions

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-24 23:41:24|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday allocated more emergency supplies to the provinces of Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi in support of local flood control and disaster relief work, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said.

A total of 2 million woven bags, 1.52 million square meters of woven fabric, and 700,000 square meters of geotextile were allocated from national reserves to Hunan, while 65,000 disaster-relief items, including blankets and folding beds, were sent to Anhui and Jiangxi.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 batches of flood-prevention supplies, worth 86.6 million yuan (about 12.37 million U.S. dollars), and 195,000 items of relief supplies had been dispatched to local authorities by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

As heavy rainfalls are forecast in areas along the Yangtze River and Huai River over the next few days, local authorities have been urged to further implement measures in disaster prevention and emergency relief work, while strengthening security monitoring of key dams, rivers and reservoirs. Enditem