21 Jul 2019

China rescues over 14,165 people in flood season: ministry

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original

Editor: mingmei

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Firefighters across the country have rescued 14,165 people and evacuated 44,631 people stranded in floods by 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) Thursday.

The country has dispatched a total of 28,190 firefighters and 5,822 units of fire fighting trucks and boats in 2,725 rescue missions for disasters including floods, landslides and typhoons, the ministry said.

To better cope with potential disasters, the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the MEM have launched drills jointly to examine rescue teams' capability on emergency response and cross-region rescues.

More than 7,000 firefighters, 670 boats and over 200,000 pieces of equipment have been spot-checked to ensure safety.

On Thursday, the National Meteorological Center continued to issue a blue alert for typhoon Danas in China's southeast region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.