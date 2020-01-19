19 Jan 2020

China reports losses caused by natural disasters

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 18 Jan 2020

Editor: Lu Hui

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Natural disasters incurred 327.1 billion yuan (about 47.5 billion U.S. dollars) in direct economic losses across China last year, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The proportion of the natural disasters-incurred losses in gross domestic product, however, went down 24 percent in 2019, when compared to the average for the past five years, the statistics given by the ministry showed.

A total of 909 people were killed or missing in natural disasters last year, with about 130 million more people adversely impacted, including evacuation of 5.29 million people.

The country was mainly hit by floods, typhoons, drought, earthquakes and geological disasters in 2019, while forest and grassland fires, hailstorms, low temperatures and snow disasters also caused damages to varying extents.

The overall impact of natural disasters last year was smaller than the average for the past five years, with the decreases in terms of death toll and missing population, the number of collapsed houses, as well as the ratio of direct economic losses caused by natural disasters in GDP.

