04 Oct 2018

China reports 1,983 deaths from contagious diseases in August

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,983 deaths caused by contagious diseases were reported in August in the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

Altogether 706,372 cases of contagious diseases were reported in the same month, according to the commission.

Most of the deaths were caused by type B contagious diseases.

Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea and diarrhea were the most reported among type B contagious diseases, making up 94 percent of all the type B contagious diseases reported.

No cases of other type B diseases were reported during the month.

Among the type A contagious diseases, 12 cases of cholera were reported, but no deaths occurred.

Among the type C diseases, hand-foot-and-mouth diseases, other infectious diarrhea, and epidemic mumps were the most prevalent.

