China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Editor: Liangyu

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's national weather observatory renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Thursday, as heavy rain in southern areas will continue.

Affected by typhoon Ewiniar, the fourth typhoon of the year, heavy rain or storms may hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hunan in the next three days, with some of these areas expecting thunderstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Rainfall could exceed 300 mm per hour in some regions of Guangdong and Guangxi, the NMC said.

It warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.