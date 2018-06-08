08 Jun 2018

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

Editor: Liangyu

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's national weather observatory renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Thursday, as heavy rain in southern areas will continue.

Affected by typhoon Ewiniar, the fourth typhoon of the year, heavy rain or storms may hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hunan in the next three days, with some of these areas expecting thunderstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Rainfall could exceed 300 mm per hour in some regions of Guangdong and Guangxi, the NMC said.

It warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.