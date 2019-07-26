China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Source: Xinhua| 2019-07-25 14:15:15|Editor: Liangyu

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures for several regions in China.

Some parts of North China, South China, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Xinjiang and most areas between the Yellow River and the Huai River will see temperatures rise above 35 degrees Celsius, the NMC said on its website.

Temperatures in some provinces including Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui and Hunan may reach up to 40 degrees Celsius, the observatory warned.

Affected by the high temperature, China's electricity generation made new highs on July 22 and 23, with the highest reaching 2.254 billion kilowatt-hours, up 376 million kilowatt-hours compared with the peak of last summer.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.