17 Sep 2018

China renews red alert for Typhoon Mangkhut

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 16 Sep 2018 View Original

BEIJING — China’s national observatory renewed a red alert for Typhoon Mangkhut on Sept 16.

Mangkhut is expected to land in the coastal areas between Zhuhai and Wuchuan of South China’s Guangdong province on the afternoon or evening of Sept 16, the National Meteorological Center said. After the landfall, the typhoon will continue to move northwest, but its force will dwindle.

The eye of the typhoon was located on the South China Sea about 420 kilometers to the southeast of Taishan city, Guangdong, as of 5:00 am of Sept 16, according to the center.

Southern regions including the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Hainan will be hit by gales and storms on Sept 16 and 17, the center said.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for severe weather, with red the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.