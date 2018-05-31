China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Editor: Liu

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's national weather observatory renewed a blue alert for rainstorms on Wednesday, as heavy rain in western, southern and eastern areas will continue.

From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, heavy rain or storms may hit parts of Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi and Anhui, with some of these areas expecting thunderstorms and hail, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Rainfall could exceed 130 mm per hour in some regions of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Yunnan, the NMC said.

The NMC warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against flooding, flash floods and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.