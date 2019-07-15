China - Rainstorms (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jul 2019 — View Original
- The National Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Yunnan, Sichuan provinces, as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Tibet Autonomous Region.
- At least 17 people have died or are missing and thousands have been evacuated as torrential rain resulted in floods and toppled houses in central, eastern and southern China. In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, rainstorms affected more than 360,000 people, also damaging over 35,000 hectares of crops.