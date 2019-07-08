China - Rainstorms (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jul 2019 — View Original
- A total of 228,000 people have been affected by rainstorm-triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, with 6,351 residents relocated. The floods also destroyed 34 households. The direct economic losses totaled 310 million yuan (about 45 million U.S. dollars)
- The local meteorological department predicted that the central and northern part of the province will receive a new round of storms in following days.
- The Changjiang Water Resources Commission also reported that the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, China's longest river, is likely to see flooding as a new round of sustained strong rainfall is forecast to lash the region from Sunday to next Wednesday (10 July). The commission activated an emergency response for flooding Saturday midday and advised local governments in affected areas to take precautions against possible disasters.