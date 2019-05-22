22 May 2019

China prepares for summer flood, typhoons in Pearl River valley

from Xinhua
Published on 21 May 2019

NANNING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Flood control authorities warn that the Pearl River valley will face tough situations in fighting flood, drought and typhoons this year.

Precipitation along drainage area of the Pearl River, the second-largest river in China in terms of run-off volume, is higher than the previous yearly average, said Shu Qingpeng, director of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, at a meeting.

The El Nino effect is likely to continue, he said.

The Xijiang River and Beijiang River, two major river systems in the Pearl River valley are likely to see floods, and strong typhoons are expected to land the Pearl River during the summer flood season, he said.

Parts of the areas are likely to see a concurrence of drought and floods, he added.

Chen Wu, commander-in-chief of the flood control authorities along the Pearl River, ordered local authorities to carry out their duties, step up supervision and monitoring and enhance coordination between different areas along the river.

He also required local authorities to prepare for the drought period and ensure the safety of water supply in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

