China offers financial support for Xinjiang quake relief

BEIJING — The central government has offered financial support worth 30 million yuan (about $4.37 million) for quake relief in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

An emergency response was launched after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Jiashi county in Kashgar prefecture at 9:27 pm on Jan 19 (Beijing Time).

Relief goods including 5,000 cotton tents, 5,000 folding beds, 10,000 cotton quilts and 20,000 cotton-padded overcoats were sent to the region.

The quake killed one person and slightly injured two others, authorities said on Jan 20.