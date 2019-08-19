19 Aug 2019

China offers financial support to deal with typhoon, flood, drought

from Xinhua
Published on 17 Aug 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The central government has offered financial support of 920 million yuan (about 131 million U.S. dollars) to local governments to help counter typhoon, flood control and drought relief.

An emergency relief fund of 600 million yuan has been offered to 11 provincial regions including Henan, Sichuan and Gansu to help them control flood and deal with drought, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Another fund worth 320 million yuan was used to support Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces in flood control and typhoon relief.

Typhoon Lekima landed in east China's Zhejiang on Aug. 10, wreaking havoc as a super typhoon. About 13 provincial regions have been affected by the typhoon.

China announced the second-highest level in China's four-level typhoon emergency response system to deal with Typhoon Lekima and minimize casualties and losses.

