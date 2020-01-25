25 Jan 2020

China - Novel Coronavirus (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original
  • As of 25 January at 08:30 UTC, the death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak reached 41 and more than 1,300 cases have been confirmed worlwide.
  • France has announced three confirmed cases of coronavirus, two in Paris, one in Bordeaux, the first ones in Europe.
  • The patients, who recently travelled to China, were taken to hospitals and are currently isolated. French authorities are tracing the other patient’s recent contacts.
  • In Australia, media report the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a Melbourne hospital as well as two probable and four possible cases of the disease in New South Wales. All patients are undergoing hospital testing and the two probable cases have been fully isolated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.