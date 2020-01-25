China - Novel Coronavirus (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 25 Jan 2020 — View Original
- As of 25 January at 08:30 UTC, the death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak reached 41 and more than 1,300 cases have been confirmed worlwide.
- France has announced three confirmed cases of coronavirus, two in Paris, one in Bordeaux, the first ones in Europe.
- The patients, who recently travelled to China, were taken to hospitals and are currently isolated. French authorities are tracing the other patient’s recent contacts.
- In Australia, media report the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a Melbourne hospital as well as two probable and four possible cases of the disease in New South Wales. All patients are undergoing hospital testing and the two probable cases have been fully isolated.