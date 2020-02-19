China – Medical cargo shipment for use in hospital facilities in Wuhan and Hubei Province to show solidarity with China (19 February 2020)

Print As President Macron announced on Tuesday during his telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping, France has decided to demonstrate its solidarity with the Chinese people in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

An Airbus A380 chartered by France took off this evening from Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport for Wuhan. This plane is carrying medical equipment to combat the coronavirus for use by the healthcare professionals mobilized to combat the epidemic.

This 17-ton shipment to show solidarity with China notably includes medical protective suits, masks, gloves and disinfectants.

This operation was coordinated by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Center, in close collaboration with the Embassy of France in Beijing and the Consulate General of France in Wuhan. It pools contributions from the public sector mobilized by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for Solidarity and Health, financial support from the LVMH group, which has agreed to take part in this operation, as well as contributions from civil society, in particular the Wuhan University Alumni Association. Lastly, it made it possible to send equipment provided by Latvia and Estonia.

On its return flight, this plane will bring those French nationals and their dependents who so wish back to France. As with the flight on February 2, France will express its wholehearted European solidarity by offering other EU citizens the opportunity to also take advantage of the return flight. The latter will be received by their countries’ authorities on their arrival. These measures have been implemented with the support of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

As with the previous return flights, stringent health measures will apply to the entire operation, which notably includes a 14-day quarantine period on arrival.

Our Consulate General in Wuhan remains open with a small team of volunteers to assist our compatriots in the area and to demonstrate France’s solidarity in the province.