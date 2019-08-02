China, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone WIPHA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, SMG, HKO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)
- After passing north of Leizhou Peninsula (China), TC WIPHA is moving in the Gulf of Tonkin, towards the Vietnamese coast. On 2 August at 0.00, its center was located approximately 30 km south of Beihai (Guangxi region, south-eastern China), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
- In the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen and continue moving south-west in the Gulf of Tonkin, along the coast of Guangxi Region and northern Vietnam. Successively, it is expected to make landfall in coastal Thanh Hóa Province (Vietnam) on the morning of 4 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 56 km/h.
- Several areas from Hong Kong to eastern Vietnam are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Media report that 28 people were injured during the passage of WIPHA (22 in Hong Kong and 6 in Macau). In Hong Kong, flooding was reported in the towns of Pat Heung and Kam Tin, while 205 people have been displaced in 25 temporary shelters.
- Warnings for flash flood and landslide have been issued for coastal provinces of north-eastern Vietnam, until 4 August, while heavy rainfall and thunderstorms warnings are in effect for Macau, Hong Kong, Hainan Island, Leizhou Peninsula and coastal Guangxi Region.
- Heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast over north-eastern Vietnam, south-eastern China, Macau and Hong Kong on 2-4 August.