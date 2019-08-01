China, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone WIPHA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, SMG, HKO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2019)

After passing north-east of Hainan Island (China), Tropical Cyclone WIPHA is about to make landfall close to Zhanjiang City (north-eastern Leizhou Peninsula, China) in the morning of 1 August.

On 1 August at 0.00, its center was located approximately 73 km south-east of Zhanjiang City, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

Strong winds and heavy rainfall is affecting several coastal areas from Hong Kong to northern Vietnam. In Macau, six people have been injured during the passage of WIPHA, according to media. Tropical cyclone alerts, and heavy rainfall and thunderstorms warnings are in effect for Macau, Hong Kong, Hainan Island, Leizhou Peninsula, and coastal Guangxi Region. Flood warnings have been issued in several provinces of north-eastern Vietnam.

Heavy rainfall, with strong winds, and thunderstorms are forecast over north-eastern Vietnam and south-eastern China, including Hainan Island.