21 May 2019

China launches new early warning platform of Taihu Lake algae blooms

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 18 May 2019 View Original

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A new monitoring and early warning platform of algae blooms and lake flooding of Taihu Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in east China's Jiangsu Province, has started its test run, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The platform, jointly developed by the Nanjing Institute of Geography & Limnology of CAS and Image Sky, aims to automatically conduct water environment prediction of Taihu Lake with high accuracy and wide coverage.

The platform has automatic and human intervention operating modes to maintain the sustainability and accuracy of its predictions. The former carries out data updating reports which are automatically generated, while the other mode allows staff to adjust the parameters, download and reprocess data and revise reports.

The platform has also opened its WeChat mini-program to help people check the water condition of Taihu Lake.

An algae bloom is a rapid increase or accumulation in the population of algae that can decimate fish and pollute water. It is the result of the eutrophication, which arises from overly enriched minerals and nutrients.

