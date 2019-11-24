24 Nov 2019

China launches disaster relief mobile app

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 23 Nov 2019 View Original

Editor: ZX

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A mobile application for disaster relief has been launched in China to enhance its capacity for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief with the help of satellite technology, the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation said Saturday.

Jointly developed by the foundation and the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the app combines the functions of early warning, disaster management and disaster mitigation education.

The app draws on experiences with disaster relief, employing satellite positioning and other technologies. It can be used to help with disaster relief coordination, on-site management and voluntary services.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.