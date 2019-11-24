China launches disaster relief mobile app

Editor: ZX

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A mobile application for disaster relief has been launched in China to enhance its capacity for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief with the help of satellite technology, the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation said Saturday.

Jointly developed by the foundation and the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the app combines the functions of early warning, disaster management and disaster mitigation education.

The app draws on experiences with disaster relief, employing satellite positioning and other technologies. It can be used to help with disaster relief coordination, on-site management and voluntary services.