China - Landslides and Floods (Xinhua, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2020)

Several landslides in Yunnan Province (south-western China) on 18 August, resulted in at least 2 deaths. 8 people are still missing.

According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), 2 people died and 3 are missing in Yanjin County (northeast of Yunnan), 5 people are missing in Zhenkang County (western Yunnan). Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, with evacuations underway in Zhenkang County.

In Sichuan Province (south-western China), more than 60,000 people have been evacuated due to extensive flooding caused by heavy rain. Flash floods and landslides in Gansu Province (central-northern China) left 50 people marooned. On 19-20 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over Yunnan and northern Sichuan.