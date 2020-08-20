China
China - Landslides and Floods updates (DG ECHO partner, floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- Heavy rain in Sichuan Province in South West China since 11 August, has caused flooding along the Yangtze river and its tributaries, resulting in the evacuation of over 200,000 people. Authorities say the Three Gorges Dam is facing the most severe flooing since it was built.
- As of 18 August, the flood in Sichuan has affected 3,419,0000 people in 142 counties (cities, districts) in Chengdu, Zigong, Panzhihua, Zhangzhou, Deyang, Mianyang, Guangyuan, Suining, Neijiang, Leshan, Nanchong, Meishan, Yibin, Ya 'an, Bazhong, Ziyang, Aba, Ganzi and Liangshan.
- 165,000 hectares of crops have been affected, including 21,000 hectares which have been devastated. 6,158 houses were seriously damaged. Disaster impact assessments are ongoing.