China - Landslides and floods (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting southwest China (particularly the Sichuan Province) over the past 48 hours, triggering landslides and floods that have resulted in casualties and severe damage.

Media report, as of 18 June, one fatality, 3 missing people, 14 rescued, and more than 20,000 displaced due to a major landslide occurred in Danba County (Sichuan Province).

In addition, a small local power station was destroyed by the landslide. Several damaged houses and blocked roads were also reported across the Sichuan Province due to floods triggered by the heavy rain.