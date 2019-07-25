25 Jul 2019

China - Landslide (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original

  • A landslide occurred in the evening of 23 July 2019 in Shuicheng County (Guizhou Province, south-west China), triggered by recent heavy rains.

  • According to media, as of 25 July, 15 fatalities are reported and 30 people are still missing. Local authorities have rescued 11 individuals, while search and rescue operations have been hampered by the instability of the terrain and heavy rain.

  • Drier conditions are forecast over the already affected area on 25-27 July.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.