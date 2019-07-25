China - Landslide (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2019)
A landslide occurred in the evening of 23 July 2019 in Shuicheng County (Guizhou Province, south-west China), triggered by recent heavy rains.
According to media, as of 25 July, 15 fatalities are reported and 30 people are still missing. Local authorities have rescued 11 individuals, while search and rescue operations have been hampered by the instability of the terrain and heavy rain.
Drier conditions are forecast over the already affected area on 25-27 July.