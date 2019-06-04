China - Landslide (CMA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 04 Jun 2019 — View Original
A landslide occurred in southeastern China on 2 June, causing casualties and damage. According to media, as of 4 June at 8.00 UTC, six fatalities were reported in the Dagangping Village (Yangchun Municipality, Yangjiang Prefecture, Guangdong Province). Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over Guangdong Province.