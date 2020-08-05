China, Korean Peninsula - Tropical Cyclone HAGUPIT update (GDACS, JTWC, DG ECHO, JMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAGUPIT continued north over eastern Jiangsu Province (China) towards the Yellow Sea. On 5 August at 03.00 UTC, its centre was 610 km south-west of Seoul (Republic of Korea).

According to official sources, more than 15,100 people are displaced across Zhejiang and Jiangsu Provinces. Media report 14 deaths across South Korea (6 following a landslide in South Chungcheong Province). 12 people are missing, 7 are reported injured, and over 1,000 people have been evacuated across the country.

HAGUPIT will continue north-east towards northern Republic of Korea, weakening. It is expected to approach Seoul on 5 August.

Heavy rain and strong winds will persist over Jiangsu Provinces (China) and southern Republic of Korea and very heavy rain over northern Republic of Korea, and over southern Democratic People's Republic of Korea.