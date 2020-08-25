China + 4 more
China, Japan , Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone BAVI is strengthening as it moves north-northwest over the East China Sea. On 25 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 450 km south-east of Shanghai, with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.
- BAVI will make landfall over the south-western coast of Democratic Republic of Korea on 27 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 180 km/h.
- Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over eastern and north-eastern coastal areas of China (particularly the Shandong Peninsula), the Okinawa and Amami Islands (southern Japan), and the western Korean Peninsula.
- A yellow typhoon warning is still in effect from Taiwan to the north-eastern coastal area of China.