China + 4 more
China, Japan , Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone BAVI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone BAVI is moving north towards the East China Sea. On 24 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 200 km north-west of Okinawa Island, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.
- BAVI will strengthen as it approaches the Korean Peninsula, before making landfall over the north-western coast of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on 27 August.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over eastern Okinawa (southern Japan), north-eastern Taiwan, Diaoyu Islands and coastal regions of central-northern Zhejiang.
- Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued red warnings for high waves, flood and heavy rain over the Okinawa Islands. China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) has issued a yellow typhoon warning for Taiwan, Diaoyu Islands and central-northern Zhejiang.