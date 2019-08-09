China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Editor: Liu

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's national weather observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms Friday, as heavy rain will sweep most parts of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, heavy rain or storms will hit parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui, Taiwan, Heilongjiang, Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunan, with some of these areas expecting thunderstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Rainfall could exceed 60 mm per hour in some regions.

Some areas in Taiwan and Zhejiang will receive up to 320 mm of rainfall, the center said.

It warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against flooding, flash floods and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.