09 Aug 2019

China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original

Editor: Liu

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's national weather observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms Friday, as heavy rain will sweep most parts of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, heavy rain or storms will hit parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui, Taiwan, Heilongjiang, Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunan, with some of these areas expecting thunderstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Rainfall could exceed 60 mm per hour in some regions.

Some areas in Taiwan and Zhejiang will receive up to 320 mm of rainfall, the center said.

It warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against flooding, flash floods and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.