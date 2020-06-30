China - Heavy rain in the Yangtze river basin (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2020)

Torrential rain in the Yangtze river basin coupled with the release of floodwater from the massive Three Gorges hydroelectric dam upstream, have left major cities along the river submerged. At least 12 people died and more than 10 million people were affected by the floods. The worst affected area is Mianning county in the southwestern province of Sichuan, where the sudden flood had led to the evacuation of more than 7,000 people.