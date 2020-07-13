China – Heavy rain and floods (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2020)

Since 7 July, heavy rain continues to affect eastern China (particularly the neighbouring Provinces of Jiangxi, Anhui, and Jiangsu), causing rivers to overflow (in particular the Yangtze River) and the Lake Poyang very high water level, triggering floods that have resulted in widespread damage.

In Jiangxi Province, media report as of 13 July, around 5.2 million affected people, 432,000 evacuated, 154,000 people in urgent need of living assistance, and almost 1,000 damaged houses. In the Anhui Province, more than 260,000 people were reported affected and approximately 3,200 evacuated in 88 temporary relocation sites.