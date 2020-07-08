China – Heavy rain and floods (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2020)

Days of torrential rain triggered flood warnings across the country. As a result of the rainstorms, more than 100 people died or are missing.

The Office for Flood Control raised the response level to 3 from 4 on its four-tier scale. 13,117 emergency response and rescue staff had been deployed to provide flood response. The authorities also opened spillways of a key reservoir for flood control in south-east Zhejiang province for the first time in 9 years, to lower water levels.

The affected areas include Guizhou, Anhui, Hunan and Hubei provinces as well as the central city of Wuhan.