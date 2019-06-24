China Focus: 31 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake

Editor: mingmei

CHENGDU, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-one people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, local authorities said Sunday.

Rescuers have sent the injured to hospitals for treatment. None of them is in critical condition. Twenty-one of them remain hospitalized for observation and treatment, according to a press conference held by the quake relief headquarters in the city of Yibin, which administers Gongxian County.

The quake struck at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter is monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Li Tinggen, secretary-general of the Yibin municipal government, said at the press conference that after the earthquake, authorities acted swiftly to send rescuers to the epicenter. The disaster relief work is progressing in an orderly manner.

On Monday, a 6-magnitude earthquake jolted Changning County of Yibin, leaving 13 people dead and 220 others injured, and forcing the evacuation of 80,000 people.

Li said the post-earthquake assessment of houses had been basically completed. The affected people have been evacuated and resettled. The water, power and natural gas supply as well as communication and transportation in the disaster-stricken areas have basically returned to normal.

Following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake Saturday, an aftershock measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Gongxian County, Yibin, at 8:28 a.m. Sunday. Rescuers have reached the area.

Wang Bufen, a 81-year-old woman living in a temporary settlement in Zhujia Village, said that although she and her four family members were still scared, she felt good the family was together in the settlement with food, water and toiletries guaranteed.

Reporters saw pumpkins, white melons, loofah and other fresh vegetables prepared at the settlement. There are also boxes of instant noodles and drinking water.