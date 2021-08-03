China - Floods update (People's Government of Henan Province, CMA, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2021)

The number of casualties following widespread floods in Zhengzhou and Xinxiangthe (Province of Henan) has increased. According to the People's Government of Henan Province, 302 people died (292 in Zhengzhou) and 50 are still missing. More than 1,470,000 people have been evacuated, about 14.5 million affected and 30,600 houses collapsed as a result. Drier conditions are expected over the affected province on 3-4 August.