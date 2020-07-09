China - Floods update (CMA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2020)

Since 6 July, heavy rain continues to affect east China (particularly the Jiangxi, the Zhejiang, and the Anhui Provinces), causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods, that have resulted in widespread damage.

Media report, as of 9 July, approximately 399,000 affected and more than 18,500 relocated people across the Jiujiang Prefecture (Jiangxi Province).

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched several work teams to various Provinces, including around 25,220 emergency rescue and relief workers to assist those affected across the Jiangxi Province.