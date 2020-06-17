China
China - Floods update (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2020)
- Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind continue to affect south China (particularly Hunan, Guizho, and Jiangxi Provinces, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region) since the beginning of the "flood season" (early June), causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods, mudslides, and landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- Media report, as of 17 June, 63 fatalities including missing people, approximately 8.5 million of those affected, and around 500,000 displaced people across the aforementioned Provinces. The worst affected is the Guizho Province, with more than 700,000 affected people, and 8,000 damaged houses (of which around 100 destroyed).
- Over the next 24 hours, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), more heavy rain is forecast over south China, with locally very heavy rain over the Sichuan Province.