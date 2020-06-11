China - Floods update (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)

Since 1 June, widespread floods and mudslides due to torrential rain continue to affect several provinces of the country (particularly Guangxi, Hunan, Guangdong and other southern provinces), leading to an increasing number of fatalities and damage.

According to media, at least 13 people have died and 2 are still missing. Approximately 230,000 people have been displaced, more than 2.6 million affected and 1,300 houses destroyed.

On 11-12 June, heavy rain is forecast over several parts of the Provinces of Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, and Guizhou.