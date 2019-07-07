07 Jul 2019

China: Floods threaten middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 06 Jul 2019 View Original

Editor: yan

WUHAN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, China's longest river, is likely to see flooding as a new round of sustained strong rainfall is forecast to lash the region from Sunday to next Wednesday, the Changjiang Water Resources Commission said Saturday.

Hydrometeorological forecasts show heavy rain with a precipitation ranging between 120 mm and 210 mm will hit the Yangtze's middle and lower reaches in the following four days, causing the water levels of the mighty river's many tributaries to reach alarming levels.

Some small and medium-sized rivers in Chongqing Municipality and the provinces of Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu and Guizhou are also likely to see relatively serious flooding, according to the commission.

The commission activated an emergency response for flooding Saturday noon and advised local governments in affected areas to take precautions against possible disasters.

