China
China - Floods, flash floods update (Xinhua, CMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2021)
- Since early October, floods, flash floods and river overflow caused by heavy rain have been affecting Shanxi Province (north China), leading to an increase in casualties.
- According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), 15 people have died and three others are missing. About 120,100 people have been relocated to safer areas, as floods have destroyed or damaged 37,700 houses. Nearly 1.76 million residents have been affected across the Province.
- Drier conditions are expected over Shanxi Province on 12-13 October.