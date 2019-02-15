China: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRCN006

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy and continuous rainfall on 7 July 2018 caused flooding in most parts of Sichuan and the southeast region of Gansu Province. In some areas of North Central Sichuan, there were heavy rainstorms and torrential rains for four consecutive days. These were also compounded by the effects of two weather systems in the area; Typhoon Prapiroon, and Typhoon Maria. According to reports from National Disaster Reduction Commission, as of 13 July 2018, the floods affected 1,381,000 people, where 3 persons died; 222,000 had taken emergency resettlement; 22,000 needed emergency relief in Sichuan prefectures of Deyang, Mianyang, Guangyuan (that includes 15 cities and 70 counties); more than 900 houses collapsed, and 29,000 houses damaged. A total of 36,900 hectares of crops were also affected by the flood. The direct economic loss was estimated to be over 5.3 billion Yuan (approximately CHF 792 million).

Gansu province was hit even harder, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. A heavy rainstorm occurred in Southeast Gansu from 10 to 11 July 2018. The area of Tianshui, Zhangye, Pingliang (including 10 cities and 46 counties) were flooded, and affected 1,519,000 people where 12 died; 4 missing; and 30,000 were evacuated. More than 2,300 houses collapsed, and 19,000 were damaged to varying degrees. The direct economic loss was estimated 3.6 billion Yuan (approximately CHF 538 million).

On 12 July 2018, the Provincial Disaster Reduction Commission selected four technical persons and two satellite commanding vehicles - carrying unmanned aerial vehicles and 4G communications equipment - to collect unmanned aerial vehicle remote sensing data with the working group. According to this rapid assessment, heavy rainfall had resulted in a large number of seriously damaged houses that have continued to collapse in these two provinces. More rain came over the following week, worsening the flood situation. The RCSC had two pre-trained Emergency Response Teams in the affected provinces. Those teams were deployed to conduct needs assessment in coordination, provide support to the local authorities and supported gathering of rapid assessment data for development of the Emergency Plan of Action.

The flooding season was rightly anticipated to continue until the end of August 2018 and more rain fall events were registered. The government reinforced its coordination capacities by combining efforts with the National Disaster Reduction Commission and the Ministry of Emergency Management.