China
China - Floods (CMA, Xinhua, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2021)
- Floods triggered by heavy rainfall continue to affect central China's Henan Province, leading to an increased number of fatalities.
- According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), at least 33 people have died and 8 people are missing. About 376,000 people have been displaced, while widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure has been reported across Zhengzhou, Hebi, Anyang, and Xinxiang Cities.
- Up to 3 million people have been affected by floods in Henan. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over Henan on 23-24 July.