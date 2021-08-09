China

China - Floods (CMA, Reuters, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-southern China (particularly Sichuan Province) since 6 August, causing floods that have resulted in evacuation of residents and widespread damage.

  • Media report more than 80,000 residents evacuated, 45 collapsed houses, 120 severely damaged houses and 121,600 people affected across six cities, particularly Bazhong, Nanchong, and Dazhou in the north-east.

  • More heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over Sichuan Province.

Related Content