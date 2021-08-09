China
China - Floods (CMA, Reuters, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2021)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-southern China (particularly Sichuan Province) since 6 August, causing floods that have resulted in evacuation of residents and widespread damage.
Media report more than 80,000 residents evacuated, 45 collapsed houses, 120 severely damaged houses and 121,600 people affected across six cities, particularly Bazhong, Nanchong, and Dazhou in the north-east.
More heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over Sichuan Province.