29 May 2019

China - Floods (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall has affected seven cities across 21 counties in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (southern China) in recent days, causing flooding and landslides.
  • According to media reports, as of 29 May at 8.00 UTC, seven people have died, two are missing, four are injured, 9,000 have been evacuated and 200,000 have been affected. 185 houses have been destroyed and more than 9,170 ha of crops damaged.
  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast in southern parts of the affected region.

