China

China - Floods (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2020)

  • On 11-12 November, 2 coal mines have been affected by floods in 2 Provinces of northern China resulting in fatalities.
  • According to media reports, 8 people died in Shaanxi Province and 5 others in Shanxi Province, a total of 120 people have been rescued in both coal mines.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over northeastern Provinces and moderate rain is forecast across the central-eastern parts of the country.

