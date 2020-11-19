Skip to main content
China
China - Floods (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2020)
- On 11-12 November, 2 coal mines have been affected by floods in 2 Provinces of northern China resulting in fatalities.
- According to media reports, 8 people died in Shaanxi Province and 5 others in Shanxi Province, a total of 120 people have been rescued in both coal mines.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over northeastern Provinces and moderate rain is forecast across the central-eastern parts of the country.
