China - Floods (CMA, Hubei.gov, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)
- Since 8 August, several parts of Hubei Province (central-eastern China) have been hit by heavy rain that caused floods, triggered landslides and resulted in casualties and damage. More than 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in 68 counties of Hubei Province.
- According to media, at least 21 people have died in the township of Liulin, part of the city of Suizhou in the north of the province. Local authorities report 286,100 affected people in the cities of Xiangyang, Suizhou and Xiaogan, with nearly 6,000 people relocated to safer areas.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the affected province.