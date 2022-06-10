China - Floods and landslides, update ( NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect central-southern China since 1 June, causing floods triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

In Hunan Province (central-southern China), ten people have died while three are still missing following widespread floods. At least 286,000 people have been evacuated, 1,8 million affected and 2,700 houses damaged or collapsed.

In Guangxi Region (southern China), seven people died, one is still missing and another has been rescued following landslides.