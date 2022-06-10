China

China - Floods and landslides, update ( NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall continues to affect central-southern China since 1 June, causing floods triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

  • In Hunan Province (central-southern China), ten people have died while three are still missing following widespread floods. At least 286,000 people have been evacuated, 1,8 million affected and 2,700 houses damaged or collapsed.

  • In Guangxi Region (southern China), seven people died, one is still missing and another has been rescued following landslides.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of southern and south-eastern China.

