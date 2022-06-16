China - Floods and landslides (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

Heavy rain has been affecting parts of the country (both southern and northern China) over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, three people died due to a severe weather-related event in Fujian Province , while two others died following a landslide in Jiangxi Province (south-eastern China). In the Inner Mongolia region, one person died, and three are still missing after another severe weather-related event. Furthermore, more than 110,000 people have been evacuated in Jiangxi province, and more than 80,000 in Fujian.