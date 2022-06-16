China - Floods and landslides (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

-
Heavy rain has been affecting parts of the country (both southern and northern China) over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
-
According to media reports, three people died due to a severe weather-related event in Fujian Province , while two others died following a landslide in Jiangxi Province (south-eastern China). In the Inner Mongolia region, one person died, and three are still missing after another severe weather-related event. Furthermore, more than 110,000 people have been evacuated in Jiangxi province, and more than 80,000 in Fujian.
-
Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over southern China, particularly across the southeastern Provinces, including Jiangxi and Fujian.
-
Over the past week, 17 people died across the Provinces of Guangxi and in Hunan (central China) following flood and landslide events.