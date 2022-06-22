China - Floods and landslides (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern and eastern China (particularly Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, and Jiangxi Provinces) over the past few days, causing floods, rivers overflow and triggering landslides that have resulted in evacuations and widespread damage.

Media report, as of 22 June, around 200,000 evacuated people in a number of temporary shelters and a total of 480,000 affected people across the Guangdong Province. In neighbouring Guangxi Province, there are 145,000 evacuated people, while in Jiangxi Province, nearly 500,000 affected people were reported. More than 220,000 individuals have been evacuated people across the Fujian Province.