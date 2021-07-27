China
China – Flood updates in Henan (DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)
According to preliminary assessments, over 11.14 million people from 1,464 towns of 139 counties in Henan were affected by the recent heavy rainfall. 296,000 people require emergency support for basic needs. 24,474 houses of 8,876 households collapsed and 876,600 hectares of farming lands were affected. 63 people died from weather related events linked to the torrential rain.
The Weihe River, while still facing high-risk water levels, is beginning to slowly recede. 1.31 million people have been evacuated to safer areas. Zhengzhou City's emergency response has been downgraded from Level I to Level III (level I being the highest).