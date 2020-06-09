China
China - Flood (Government of China, CMA, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2020)
- Since 1 June, flooding triggered by heavy rain has affected southern and eastern parts of China, leading to fatalities and damage.
- According to media, 9 people died and 5 are missing across Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangdong, Hunan, Guizhou, and Yunnan Provinces. More than 120,000 people have been evacuated, and at least 1.76 million people have been affected by flood events, of which 69,000 are in need of emergency assistance.
- Flooding water damaged at least 13,000 houses, and more than 113,500 hectares of crops. As of 8 June, more than 50 rivers in 8 provinces and regions of south and east China experienced flooding above the warning level.
- A red warning for heavy rain was issued for central Guangdong Province, and more heavy rain is forecast over south-east Provinces of China on 9-10 June.